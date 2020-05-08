App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not in favour of reopening liquor shops in Mumbai before May 17: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

However, he said the government may look at allowing home delivery of liquor only if social distancing norms are followed at every stage.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

With the state looking to stop the rise in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he is not in favour of opening liquor shops in Mumbai before May 17, according to a report in CNBC-TV18.

However, he said the state government may look at allowing home delivery of liquor only if social distancing norms are followed at every stage.

Coronavirus India LIVE News 

Close

The liquor shops in Maharashtra had opened after MHA had relaxed lockdown restrictions on May 4. But people in Mumbai flouted social distancing norms and the authorities ordered the closure of non-essential stores in Mumbai, including liquor stores.

related news

As per the Health Ministry  data, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra raised to 17,974 from which Mumbai has 11,402 cases.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:14 pm

