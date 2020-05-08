Not in favour of reopening liquor shops in Mumbai before May 17: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

With the state looking to stop the rise in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he is not in favour of opening liquor shops in Mumbai before May 17, according to a report in CNBC-TV18.

However, he said the state government may look at allowing home delivery of liquor only if social distancing norms are followed at every stage.

The liquor shops in Maharashtra had opened after MHA had relaxed lockdown restrictions on May 4. But people in Mumbai flouted social distancing norms and the authorities ordered the closure of non-essential stores in Mumbai, including liquor stores.

As per the Health Ministry data, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra raised to 17,974 from which Mumbai has 11,402 cases.

