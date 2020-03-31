Coronavirus pandemic | No shortage of ventilators: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry, on March 30, said that the supply of ventilators in India was adequate and there was no shortage. The ministry stated that fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients were on ventilator support at the moment.

“As against this, over 14,000 ventilators have been identified in various hospitals across the country for treatment of COVID-19 patients,” the ministry said in a statement.

A number of manufacturers have been roped in for the supply of ventilators. Agva Healthcare, a domestic manufacturer in Noida, has been able to develop ventilators. It has an order for 10,000 which is expected by the second week of April.

Another order for 30,000 ventilators has been placed with Bharat Electronics Ltd, which plans to tie-up with its domestic manufacturers. The auto manufacturers are also preparing themselves for its manufacture .

International companies such as Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger have also been asked to supply devices. The Ministry of External Affairs is approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators, the Health Ministry stated.

India currently is on the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs), which is in high demand as they are essential for the medical team for the testing of COVID-19 patients. Addressing concerns over the shortage, the ministry said orders for 21 lakh PPEs were placed with 11 domestic manufacturers that had cleared quality tests.

“Currently, they are supplying 6,000-7,000 coveralls per day and this is expected to go up to 15,000 per day within the next week. One more manufacturer has qualified today and an order for five-lakh coveralls has been placed with him,” the ministry stated.

The total number of PPEs available in the hospitals across the country is 3.34 lakh. About 60,000 PPE kits have already been supplied by the government. The Indian Red Cross Society has arranged for 10,000 from China, which are being distributed. An order for three lakh PPEs has been placed with the Ordnance Factories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of social welfare organisations that have pledged their workforce for tackling COVID-19 and earmarked funds to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund.

On March 31 - the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown, the total number of confirmed cases in India stands at 1,251 of which 102 patients have recovered so far while 32 have died.