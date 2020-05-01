App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: No petrol, ration in Goa to those not wearing masks

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

The Goa government has decided that people not wearing masks will not be given fuel at petrol pumps or ration at fair price shops in the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Thursday.

The SEC decided that the use of masks or face cover needs to be implemented strictly in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Close

No petrol pump will fill fuel in a vehicle or no ration or other grocery items would be sold in fair price shops if a customer does not wear a mask, it said in a statement.

related news

"To enable this, the state should launch a campaign, like 'no mask-no petrol' or 'no mask-no ration'," it added.

The committee asked the Director of Civil Supplies to work out a campaign in order to reach out to the petrol pumps and fair price shops asking them to implement this concept.

During the meeting, state Inspector General of Police, Jaspal Singh, said that the police have collected fine from about 1,000 people for not wearing masks.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #masks #petrol

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Pharma companies offer incentives to get people to report for work

Coronavirus impact | Pharma companies offer incentives to get people to report for work

Coronavirus pandemic | Trapped at home? Game on!

Coronavirus pandemic | Trapped at home? Game on!

Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

Coronavirus hotspots | Find out if you are living in a hotspot district

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.