Coronavirus Pandemic | No lockdown to be announced during PM Modi's address, says MEA

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address – reportedly regarding the coronavirus outbreak – to the nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the prime minister will not announce a lockdown.

"Some media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lockdown in his address. This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in the minds of people, which is the last thing we need in times like these," MEA said during a media briefing.

On March 18, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had announced that PM Modi will be addressing the nation about "issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it".

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," PMO tweeted.

In another tweet, PMO said that Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," it said.

The MEA, during its briefing, also said that the ministry is strengthening the control room established to deal with coronavirus.

"The Ministry is strengthening the Covid Control room. Right now 25-30 people are working in the control room. They work in shifts. We are getting about 400 e-mails and 1000 calls in a day," the ministry informed.