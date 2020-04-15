Coronavirus pandemic: No country for Delhi's homeless amid lockdown?

As India enters the fourth week of the nationwide lockdown, homeless in the capital city are still grappling for basics – food, water, and shelter.

On Sunday, the day when most families enjoy a hearty meal with their loved ones, migrant labourers set a shelter home on fire following a fight with the staff over food.

Days after that incident, the issue of inadequate food for the homeless and jobless migrant labourers is still looming over Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the supply of cooked food has been disrupted for two days.

The letter stated that the problem of food shortage has been persisting at the shelters at Yamuna Pushta since last month. Despite thousands of migrant workers congregating at these shelters, which already houses many homeless people, adequate provision for food has not been made.

The organisation has demanded that displaced people be accommodated in nearby schools and be given cooked meals as well as ample supply of dry ration. It sought the Delhi government to put a mechanism in place so that the needy, who do not have their documents in place, can procure ration.

Similarly, the Centre of Holistic Development has demanded that the homeless, who are forced to live in despicable surroundings along the Yamuna, be immediately shifted to shelter homes, and that more stadiums and bus depots be converted to shelters to accommodate more people.

At least 800 homeless have already been putting up in the night shelters set up by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) along the Yamuna Ghat. Hundreds of migrant workers have also gathered here after the lockdown was announced last month.

Meanwhile, a DUSIB officer told the newspaper that arrangements are being done for the homeless as well as the migrant workers. The officer said, “We have identified 10-11 schools nearby to accommodate more people while maintaining social distancing norms. People are being moved to alternate locations gradually, and those staying in night shelters are being provided two meals daily.”