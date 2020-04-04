App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | No community transmission in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

"We have not progressed to community transmission stage because of lockdown and social distancing measures put in place," Pramod Sawant said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM

There is no community transmission of novel coronavirus in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on April 4, adding that six of the seven COVID-19 patients had foreign travel history while one was an infected person's brother.

He said the lockdown in force must be adhered to strictly to effectively combat the virus outbreak.

"There is no community transmission of coronavirus in Goa. Six patients had come from abroad and one is the brother of an infected person," he told reporters.

"We have not progressed to community transmission stage because of lockdown and social distancing measures put in place," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned landlords not to evict tenants during the lockdown period.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Goa #Health #India #Politics

