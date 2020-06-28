App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | No community transmission in Delhi, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi is India's worst-affected city, overtaking Mumbai on June 25. The national capital has over 80,000 total cases and over 2,500 deaths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI on June 28 that there was no community transmission in Delhi and that there was "no need to fear".

"I have talked to Dr Paul (from government think tank Niti Aayog), Dr Bhargava (chief of the Indian Council for Medical Research, the government's nodal agency in this crisis) and Dr Guleria (Director, AIIMS). This situation has not come to Delhi," Shah told the news agency.

"Such a situation appeared because of the total COVID-19 tests conducted, earlier 30 per cent turned out to be positive and that was happening because tests were done at the last moment. Now that we have started doing 20,000 tests on average, the condition is not there. There is no need to fear," the home minister added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier said that Delhi was in a stage where transmission was in community.

related news

On June 12, the Centre asserted that the country was not in community transmission stage of the diseases even as the cases have continued to spike ever since.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 28, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Politics

