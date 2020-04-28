Coronavirus pandemic | NITI Aayog employee tests positive for COVID-19, building sealed off

An employee of the NITI Aayog working at NITI Bhavan in New Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, NITI Aayog said: “An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed.”

NITI Aayog said in another tweet that disinfection and sanitisation of the building is underway and contacts of the person have been asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s latest update, Delhi has so far reported 3,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This number includes 877 patients who have recovered and 54 who have died due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.