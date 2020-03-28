App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | NHPC to extend Rs 4.5 crore financial assistance in fight against coronavirus

"In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that has hit the entire world and the nation, NHPC Ltd has earmarked Rs 4.5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned NHPC on Saturday said it will extend a financial assistance of Rs 4.5 crore to fight the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken by NHPC CMD A K Singh during a meeting with senior company officials through video conferencing, the company said.

Out of Rs 4.5 crore, Rs 1.3 crore has been contributed by its employees, it said, adding the fund will be used to fight the pandemic.

As part of the relief work, NHPC has developed a 40 bed quarantine centre which is being managed with the help of government authorities.

Besides, NHPC hospitals and dispensaries have been instructed to provide 24 x7 OPD services.

At various locations, the company is distributing rice, flour, biscuit, soap, sanitiser, liquid hand wash, gloves and masks etc, it said.

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

