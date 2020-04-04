App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | NFR produces 20,000 masks, 800 litres of hand sanitisers

The masks are being made by employees who are working from home while the hand sanitisers are being manufactured at various depots of the NFR, the release issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said on April 4.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has produced nearly 20,000 masks and over 800 litres of hand sanitisers for use by on-duty staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a release by the railway zone said.

The masks are being made by employees who are working from home while the hand sanitisers are being manufactured at various depots of the NFR, the release issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said on April 4.

The masks are being manufactured at Agartala, Alipurduar, Lumding, Silchar, Katihar, Tinsukia and Rangiya, it said.

Till April 1, the Indian Railways has manufactured a total of 2.87 lakh masks and 25,806 litres of hand sanitisers across the country, the release said.

On-duty staff and contract labourers are using hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing at work, it said.

Since March 25, the NFR has run more than 200 freight train rakes loaded with foodgrains, the release added.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Northeast Frontier Railways

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.