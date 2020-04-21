App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Nestle's all plants operational but production scaled down

The scaled down operations at various locations are essentially on account of applicable social distancing norms and the lesser deployment of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday said all of its manufacturing plants have become operational but at a scaled down level due to restrictions imposed by local authorities and state governments.

The company said it has received permission to operate all units along with distribution centre, warehouse and suppliers, which are also witnessing scaled down operations.

However, the company said it can not access the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown on the company at this time.

Close

The scaled down operations at various locations are essentially on account of applicable social distancing norms and the lesser deployment of people.

related news

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

"The scaling up, scaling down or suspension of operations at various locations is dependent on the directions of the Central and State Governments and authorities," Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India, which manufactures popular instant noodles Maggi besides other products as Nescafe coffee, Cereal infant cereal and KitKat chocolate, said the company is "closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State Governments and authorities, from time to time".

"The impact on the operations of the Company cannot be assessed at this point," it added.

Nestle India, a subsidiary of NESTLE SA of Switzerland, operates eight factories in India.

In fresh guidelines issued on last Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic the government allowed functioning of industrial units located in rural areas from April 20, while observing strict social distancing norms. It had, however, barred all kinds of public transport and prohibited opening of public places till May 3.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #FMCG #India #Nestle

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.