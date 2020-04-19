App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | NDMC to slap Rs 1,000 fine for spitting, urinating in public places

The order comes in compliance with a three-day old directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which made spitting in public spaces a punishable offence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Those found spitting or urinating in public in the areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine, the civic body said, aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view to ensure strict compliance of directives to contain spread of coronavirus, it is directed that there shall be no spitting or urinating in public places. Persons responsible for violation shall be punished with a fine of Rs 1000," NMDC Secretary Amit Singla said.

The MHA order had also said there should be a strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco during the lockdown period and spitting should be strictly prohibited and punishable with fine.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #NDMC

