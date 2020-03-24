App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | This Indian company's test kits have received commercial approval

The company said it can manufacture 1 lakh test kits a week, but can ramp up production if required

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions is the first Indian company to receive commercial approval for its novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, testing kits.

The testing kit has been approved by the Indian FDA/Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the molecular diagnostics company said in a release.

The move will help increase testing in India, where the number of samples being tested is still small.

Close

One unit of the Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit can test 1oo patients. The company said it can manufacture 1 lakh test kits a week, but can ramp up production if required.

related news

"With emphasis on ‘Make in India’ and support from local and central government, the COVID- 19 kit, has been made as per WHO/CDC guidelines. It was developed and evaluated in a record time," Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said.

To catch all the live action on the coronavirus pandemic, click here
  Mylab, founded in 2016, describes itself as a "young and dynamic biotechnology company that develops and commercialises molecular diagnostic detection kits."

The company, which has 150 products, has experience in manufacturing ID-NAT screening kits for blood banks/hospitals, Quantitative HIV, HBV and HCV kits. It sells the ID-NAT screening kits under the brand name 'NATSpert'.


Mylab also manufactures diagnostic detection kits for determining an individual’s mutation status and offers products under the 'OncoScreen' brand name.


The company also has a portfolio of products for testing genetic disorders, called 'DiscoverSeries'.

"We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics and animal and food safety," the company said on its website.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.