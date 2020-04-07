Coronavirus pandemic: Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital suspends new admissions, shuts OPD after staff gets infected

New admissions have been stopped at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital. Its outpatient department (OPD) has reportedly been sealed as well after the staff there had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Economic Times reported that a nurse at the hospital sent out a video message via WhatsApp alleging that the multiple staff had contracted the disease. After that, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took cognizance of the matter.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The nurse added that the hospital administration failed to make known that a COVID-19 affected patient had been admitted and that the hospital was claiming only one person tested positive, when there were more.

The BMC has called a meeting with the nurse and top state health officials to determine the allegations, sources told the paper.

Jaslok Hospital told the paper that one nurse who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient tested positive and the staff handling the case were provided personal protection equipment (PPE), face masks, eye protection, gloves and long sleeved water resistant gown for protection.

It added that staff who had come directly in contact with the patient and the affected nurse had been “identified and quarantined as per protocol”. The OPD services and new admissions are suspended as a “precautionary measure”, it added.

This is the second such incidence in Mumbai after Wockhardt Hospital had been sealed off on April 6 as multiple staff – including 40 nurses - tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, a total of 53 medicos working at this hospital - including doctors - have tested positive, and the nurses have been shifted to an isolation ward

A member of the United Nurses Association in Mumbai has informed that the infected medicos are now being treated at the same hospital. However, no one is allowed to visit them now as the premises have been sealed by the BMC to contain further spread.

Wockhardt has also stopped admitting new patients.