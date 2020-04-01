App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Mumbai's Dharavi area reports first COVID-19 positive case

A densely populated area, Dharavi is known to be Asia's largest slum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A coronavirus positive case was reported from Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai's suburban area, according to reports.

News agency ANI reported that a team of the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is present at the spot, and the police is planning to seal the concerned building.

"A 56-year-old male from Dharavi has been found Coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to Sion hospital. Other seven members have been home quarantined, they will be tested tomorrow," the BMC said in a statement. It added that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building has been sealed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on April 1. Thirty of these cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, a health official said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope had, earlier in the day, said that the number of cases would increase further because there were around 5,000 persons in the "high-risk" category.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #mumbai

