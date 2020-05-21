App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000-mark: BMC

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital now stands at 25,317, it said. The civic body said that the death toll in the city also rose to 882 as 41 more patients succumbed to the infection.

PTI

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 1,382 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital now stands at 25,317, it said. The civic body said that the death toll in the city also rose to 882 as 41 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

A total of 285 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 6,751, the BMC said in a release.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

