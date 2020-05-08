App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462: BMC

As 154 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, the number of recovered patients also grew to 2,589, BMC said in a release.

PTI

With as many as 748 persons testing coronavirus positive in Mumbai on Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city jumped to 11,967, while the death toll reached 462 as 25 more persons succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As 154 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, the number of recovered patients also grew to 2,589, it said in a release.

Coronavirus India LIVE News 

As many as 462 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to various hospitals in the city, the BMC said.

The civic body said that of the 748 new positive cases reported in Mumbai on Friday, 206 had tested positive at various private labs between May 4 and 6.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

