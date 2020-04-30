App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's count of COVID-19 cases jumps to 6,875; death toll 290: BMC

According to the civic body, 45 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, taking up the number of recovered cases to 1,472.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the addition of 417 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai city rose to 6,875, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the metroplis went up to 290 as 20 more persons died due to the infection, it said.

According to the civic body, 45 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, taking up the number of recovered cases to 1,472.

Close

As many as 498 suspected patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, the BMC said.

related news

Sources in the civic body said 1,459 containment zones have been created in the city, where at least one coronavirus positive or suspected patient found.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.