you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from lockdown violators

Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence, the official said, adding that 2,09,188 challans were generated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said.

He also informed that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12.

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

He said nearly 3,37,136 people have been penalised so far for various offences by the traffic police department amid the lockdown.

The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Traffic police

