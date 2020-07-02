App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai tally tops 80,000 with 1,554 cases; 57 die: BMC

This was the second consecutive day that the number of new COVID-19 cases went past the 1,500-mark in the financial capital of the county.

PTI

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,262 on Thursday with the addition of 1,554 new cases, while 57 fresh deaths took the toll to 4,686, the city civic body said.

This was the second consecutive day that the number of new COVID-19 cases went past the 1,500-mark in the financial capital of the county.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with 5,903 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours - the highest in a day so far - the number of recoveries stood at 50,694.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The civic body said that currently Mumbai has 2,4882 active patients and 798 new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in hospitals.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.