you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai tally of COVID-19 cases at 1,182; 11 fresh deaths: BMC

Out of the total 1,182 cases in Mumbai, at least 75 had a travel history of visiting the affected countries, BMC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With 189 new COVID-19 cases being detected, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai shot up to 1182, the Mumbai civic body said.

As per the release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eleven more people succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday, taking the overall death toll to 75.

Three out of the eleven deaths confirmed on Saturday had occurred between April 5 and April 9.

"Ten (of the 11) persons who died had co-morbidities and age-related factors," the statement said.

Meanwhile, two persons have been discharged after they recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of such people in Mumbai to 71.

Out of the total 1,182 cases in Mumbai, at least 75 had a travel history of visiting the affected countries, it said.

As many as 531 cases were detected through contact tracing, containment measures and fever clinics, it said.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

