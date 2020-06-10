App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai records 1,567 new COVID-19 cases; 97 patients die: BMC

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, 751 patients were discharged from various city hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 23,693.

PTI

With 1,567 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally rose to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, 751 patients were discharged from various city hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 23,693.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The civic body said the city has 26,897 active COVID- 19 cases, while 749 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals here.

According to the BMC, out of the 97 deaths, 80 patients had co-morbidities.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

