Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 in the city till July 15

The prohibitory order issued under Section 144 in Mumbai, bans movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Mumbai's Marine Drive
File image of Mumbai's Marine Drive

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok, on July 1, issued prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144.

The order prohibits presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. It will remain in place till July 15.

According to the order, all movements of one or more persons in areas designated as "Containment Zones" by the municipal authorities has been prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Further, movement has been prohibited between 9.00 pm and 5.00 am, except for medical emergencies, emergency services, government agencies and their officials on duty, and establishments providing essential services.

However, movement of persons for non-essential activities such as shops, markets, barber shops, spas and outdoor physical activities, among others, shall be permitted within "nearby/neighbourhood areas" only, the order reads.

Long distance travel for non-essential purpose will not be permitted.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 01:49 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.