Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 in the city till July 15

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok, on July 1, issued prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144.

The order prohibits presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. It will remain in place till July 15.

According to the order, all movements of one or more persons in areas designated as "Containment Zones" by the municipal authorities has been prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

Further, movement has been prohibited between 9.00 pm and 5.00 am, except for medical emergencies, emergency services, government agencies and their officials on duty, and establishments providing essential services.

However, movement of persons for non-essential activities such as shops, markets, barber shops, spas and outdoor physical activities, among others, shall be permitted within "nearby/neighbourhood areas" only, the order reads.

Long distance travel for non-essential purpose will not be permitted.

