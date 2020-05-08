App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai Police denies rumours of Army deployment in city

In Mumbai, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported is at 11,394

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Mumbai Police has denied rumours of Army deployment in the city and enforce strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on May 7, the Mumbai Police said, “Neither do you need to hoard essentials nor is the army or paramilitary being called out.”

This comes after rumours were afloat about the paramilitary and Army having been called in to enforce a strict lockdown in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai and Pune are two most COVID-19 affected districts in Maharashtra — the number of cases in the state climbed to 17,974, while 694 died, according to the state health department as of May 8, 12 pm.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

In Mumbai alone, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported at 11,394. Of these, 437 have reportedly died so far. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 9,164 in the city, while 1,793 people have been discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 2,129 in Pune, with 129 deaths.

Earlier, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on May 7 said the police were fighting an invisible enemy and he was confident that they will win the war against COVID-19.

As many as 233 policemen in Mumbai have contracted the deadly infection so far, of which three have died.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

