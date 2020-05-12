Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

The tally of coronavirus cases in the city increased to 14,781 on Tuesday with the addition of 426 new infections, while the toll rose to 556 with 28 more deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC said 613 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted at various city hospitals.

Also, 203 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered people to 3,313, a BMC release said.

