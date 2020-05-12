App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

The BMC said 613 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted at various city hospitals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The tally of coronavirus cases in the city increased to 14,781 on Tuesday with the addition of 426 new infections, while the toll rose to 556 with 28 more deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Also, 203 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered people to 3,313, a BMC release said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:19 pm

#BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

