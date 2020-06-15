App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai local trains resume for 1.25 lakh essential services staff

The suburban train services will not be available for the general public.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Select suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) resumed on June 15 for essential services staff, over two months after they were suspended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has identified 1.25 lakh persons belonging to various essential services who stand to benefit from the resumption of the local trains.

The suburban train services will not be available for the general public.

Close

Central Railway (CR) will run trains on the mainline and the harbour lines. Western Railway (WR) will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Authorities have said that besides following the standard operating procedure and social distancing norms, checks will be put in place to ensure that only those involved in essential services and healthcare workers are allowed to travel.

Railways will reportedly deploy Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Government Railway Police (GRP) at various stations.

To maintain social distancing in the coaches, only 700 people will be allowed per train instead of the regular 1,200 per train, Mint has reported.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Railways will allow passengers to purchase tickets on valid municipal and state identity cards independently from the booking windows.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.