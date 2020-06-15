Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai local trains resume for 1.25 lakh essential services staff

Select suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) resumed on June 15 for essential services staff, over two months after they were suspended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has identified 1.25 lakh persons belonging to various essential services who stand to benefit from the resumption of the local trains.

The suburban train services will not be available for the general public.

Central Railway (CR) will run trains on the mainline and the harbour lines. Western Railway (WR) will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road.

Authorities have said that besides following the standard operating procedure and social distancing norms, checks will be put in place to ensure that only those involved in essential services and healthcare workers are allowed to travel.



It has been decided to run selected suburban services over mainline and harbour lines w.e.f.15th June, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, ONLY for movement of ESSENTIAL STAFF AS IDENTIFIED by the STATE GOVERNMENT. pic.twitter.com/QwFv0xPHx4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 14, 2020

Railways will reportedly deploy Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Government Railway Police (GRP) at various stations.

To maintain social distancing in the coaches, only 700 people will be allowed per train instead of the regular 1,200 per train, Mint has reported.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Railways will allow passengers to purchase tickets on valid municipal and state identity cards independently from the booking windows.