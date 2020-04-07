App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai COVID-19 tally mounts to 590 with 100 new cases reported on April 7: BMC

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in high risk containment area as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracing efforts by the health teams," BMC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 100 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on April 7, taking the total number of the affected people so far to 590, the civic body said.

Simultaneously, the death toll rose to 40 with five people succumbing to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a release.

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients are diagnosed amongst the contacts in high risk containment area as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact tracing efforts by the health teams," it said.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai

