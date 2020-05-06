Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; 25 more die: BMC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark to 10,527 on Wednesday with 769 more people testing positive for coronavirus and 25 others succumbing to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The overall death toll now stands at 412, a release said.

A total of 159 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, taking their number to 2,287, it said.

"443 new suspected coronavirus cases have been admitted in various hospitals," the release said.

