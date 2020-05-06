App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; 25 more die: BMC

The overall death toll now stands at 412, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark to 10,527 on Wednesday with 769 more people testing positive for coronavirus and 25 others succumbing to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



Coronavirus India News LIVE

A total of 159 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, taking their number to 2,287, it said.

"443 new suspected coronavirus cases have been admitted in various hospitals," the release said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 10:13 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

