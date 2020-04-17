App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai count of COVID-19 patients rises to 2,120; death toll 121: BMC

According to the BMC, 37 patients have so far recovered and discharged from the hospital, which took the number of cured persons in the city to 239.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai rose to 2,120 on Friday with 77 more persons testing coronavirus positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the megapolis due to the pandemic reached 121 on Friday, as five more persons succumbed to the infection, the civic body said in a release.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

It added that 201 persons have been admitted to the hospitals for possible exposure to coronavirus.

It added that 201 persons have been admitted to the hospitals for possible exposure to coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #BMC #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #mumbai

