Coronavirus pandemic | More Indians will shift to digital payments, safer investments, says Capgemini report

A post-coronavirus world will see behavioural shift among consumers across the world, with more people opting digital payments, stronger insurance covers for families and safer investment options even at the cost of lower returns, a report has said.

Around 78 percent Indians have said they will adopt digital payments more actively over the next six to nine months, says the report by Capgemini Research Institute on effects of COVID-19 on consumption of financial services in April 2020.

This number currently stands at 75 percent. It includes use of mobile wallets, cards, internet banking and other modes of transactions for accessing financial services.

The technology giant spoke to more than 11,200 consumers across the world, including 1,000 Indians.

Around 74 percent of the Indian respondents said they would use mobile banking apps, 73 percent would opt for internet banking and 59 percent would turn to chatbots and voice assistance to interact with their banks.

While 85 percent the respondents said they would want to save more, up from 72 percent in the pre-COVID world, around 77 percent said they steer clear of high-risk investments and prefer safer bets.

Another 78 percent said they were satisfied with their current financial service providers’ help during the crisis.

Globally, consumers are going to be less-risk averse compared to Indians. More than 63 percent of the respondents said they would prefer to save more, while 55 percent would invest in safer instruments over the next nine months.

At a global level, data from other countries showed that 22 percent of the respondents were open to visiting bank branches in the next six to nine months, showing dependence on physical interactions for consumers to understand complex banking products.

Globally, the report found that there was a massive push towards digitisation of consumer-facing processes.

Something like insurance policies, which require a branch network or an agent network for sale, has seen heightened activity in the digital onboarding process.

Bengaluru-based Digit Insurance said it had seen a 50 percent jump in insurance sales during the pandemic.

Even digital contracts and electronic signatures are finding increasing use as these processes reduce physical interaction.