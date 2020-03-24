Coronavirus pandemic | Modi to address nation at 8 PM today



वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.