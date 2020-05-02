App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP's Shahjahanpur

Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. He has been identified as Dharamveer, 32, they said.

Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said.

"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for COVID-19 testing.

related news

"His fellow labourers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.

First Published on May 2, 2020 11:17 am

tags #coronavirus #India

