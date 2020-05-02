Coronavirus pandemic | Migrant worker on way home in Bihar on bicycle dies in UP's Shahjahanpur

A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. He has been identified as Dharamveer, 32, they said.

Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said.

"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for COVID-19 testing.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"His fellow labourers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.