Coronavirus pandemic: Migrant labourers kill exotic bird after getting fed up with quarantine centre’s veg food

Fed up with having the vegetarian food served at a quarantine centre in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, five men allegedly killed an exotic bird for its meat.

A report in The Times of India states that the five labourers, who were lodged at a quarantine centre in Nokha village, killed a grey francolin bird, which is commonly known as safed teetar in India.

The species is protected under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and killing it can land one in prison for six years or a penalty of Rs 25,000 or both.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The report suggested that the inmates killed the partridge because they were bored of having vegetarian food and wanted to eat meat. These birds are easy targets of hunters because they are incapable of taking flight immediately.

All of them have been booked by the police for violating the terms of the Wildlife Protection Act. Charges have also been slapped against them for allegedly assaulting a teacher posted at the centre, who tried to stop them from consuming the bird’s meat.

The labourers, who are natives of Madhya Pradesh, had attacked Sushil Kumar Bishnoi – a teacher, who is in charge of the quarantine centre – with sticks and stones.

Commenting on the incident, Kiran Kang, Superintendent of Police, said, “Many labourers are lodged at the Shaktinagar School, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nokha police station. Five of them killed a partridge and also assaulted the in-charge of the centre. We have lodged a complaint against them and are investigating the matter now.”