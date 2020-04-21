App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Migrant labourers kill exotic bird after getting fed up with quarantine centre’s veg food

All of them have been booked by the police for violating the terms of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation

Fed up with having the vegetarian food served at a quarantine centre in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, five men allegedly killed an exotic bird for its meat.

A report in The Times of India states that the five labourers, who were lodged at a quarantine centre in Nokha village, killed a grey francolin bird, which is commonly known as safed teetar in India.

The species is protected under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and killing it can land one in prison for six years or a penalty of Rs 25,000 or both.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The report suggested that the inmates killed the partridge because they were bored of having vegetarian food and wanted to eat meat. These birds are easy targets of hunters because they are incapable of taking flight immediately.

All of them have been booked by the police for violating the terms of the Wildlife Protection Act. Charges have also been slapped against them for allegedly assaulting a teacher posted at the centre, who tried to stop them from consuming the bird’s meat.

The labourers, who are natives of Madhya Pradesh, had attacked Sushil Kumar Bishnoi – a teacher, who is in charge of the quarantine centre – with sticks and stones.

Commenting on the incident, Kiran Kang, Superintendent of Police, said, “Many labourers are lodged at the Shaktinagar School, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nokha police station. Five of them killed a partridge and also assaulted the in-charge of the centre. We have lodged a complaint against them and are investigating the matter now.”

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Rajasthan

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.