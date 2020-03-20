App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Microbiologist uses cricket analogy to explain COVID-19

Explaining why COVID-19 is far more dangerous than any other disease he has seen, the microbiologist stated that the others are limited in the way they spread and how fast they spread.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)
A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)

A man with a PhD in Microbiology, who claims to have survived a pandemic in the past, went viral on Twitter after he explained the coronavirus pandemic using simple cricket analogy.

The Twitter user who goes by the name bhalomanush (meaning good human), elucidated how and why COVID-19 is different from other diseases.

In a series of tweets, he broke down how the deadly pathogen – that has claimed 10,000 lives worldwide – spreads from one infected person to another.








First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

