Coronavirus pandemic | Microbiologist uses cricket analogy to explain COVID-19

A man with a PhD in Microbiology, who claims to have survived a pandemic in the past, went viral on Twitter after he explained the coronavirus pandemic using simple cricket analogy.

I trained as a microbiologist. I’ve written about a pandemic. Let me remind you in a very short thread why COVID-19 is different from anything I’ve seen in my life and why you should take it seriously. I will explain as simply as I can without any terms.

COVID-19 is a disease that can spread through people who are infected but are not yet sick, have mild symptoms which they will not check up on, or will never get sick.

Identifying and isolating becomes a huge problem.



COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads by human to human contact by droplet or by fomites. Respiratory infectious diseases pose huge challenges. Breathing is not optional.

Transmission of COVID-19 occurs very easily. You may have seen the numbers. Unchecked, each person is expected to infected an average of more than two uninfected people.

COVID-19 is lethal enough and causes enough people to be very sick that we cannot neglect it.

To use a cricket analogy- COVID-19 is horrible because it is an all-rounder that both bats and bowls reasonably well, without being a specialist in either area. — AM (@bhalomanush) March 19, 2020

In a series of tweets, he broke down how the deadly pathogen – that has claimed 10,000 lives worldwide – spreads from one infected person to another.