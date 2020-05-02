App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA reconstitutes empowered groups

The reconstitution of the groups, first created on March 29 under the Disaster Management Act, was necessitated as some members either retired, appointed or were transferred from their earlier posting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The eleven empowered groups of officers created by the central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country have been reconstituted, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.



An order for reconstituting the empowered groups was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

"Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 activities," the spokesperson added.

Their terms and conditions will remain the same, according to the order.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on May 2, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Disaster Management Act #India #Ministry of Home Affairs #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

