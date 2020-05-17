Coronavirus pandemic | MHA issues fresh guidelines for Lockdown 4.0; air travel, hotels, restaurants to remain shut

After the Centre's extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 17 issued fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

In its order, the MHA said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers will continue to remain restricted throughout the country.

The MHA has also said that metro rail services will remain prohibited. However, it has allowed inter-state movement of passenger vehicles outside containment zones with mutual consent of states.

The government has said that the delineation of red green and orange zone will be decided by respective states and union territory governments after taking into consideration the parameter shared by Ministry of Health and welfare.

During their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several states had said that they want the right to decide on the red, green and orange zones.

The government has also said that "movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, except for essential activities". The MHA order states that local authorities should issue orders regarding the night curfew.

The new guidelines have also stated that wearing of face covers is compulsory and that social distancing should be followed by all persons in public places and in transport.

"Marriage related gathering shall not have more than 50 guests. For funerals/ last rites, the maximum number of persons allowed has been kept at 20," the guidelines state.

In phase four of the lockdown, sports complexes and stadiums to be allowed to remain open, albeit without spectators, the government has said.

Restaurants will also be allowed to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

The government has asked employers to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by "all employees having compatible mobile phones" and on "best effort basis". The MHA has also asked district authorities to "advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu app... and regularly update their health status..."

Moreover, the National Directives also stipulate that the "practice of work from home (WfH) should be followed to the extent possible" while stating that staggering of work hours should be adopted by offices and other establishments.

"There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas; and all work places and other sensitive locations are to be sanitized regularly," the government has said.

"In work places, social distancing would also need to be ensured through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch break of staff and so on," it has added.

The nationwide lockdown in India started on March 24 and was extended twice before this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, had said the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules.

The prime minister's address had come a day after a marathon meeting between the Centre and states had concluded and a number of states had asked for the lockdown to be extended.

Punjab on May 17 announced that it will be ending the curfew in the state on May 18, but the lockdown would continue. Reports suggest that Maharashtra, which has reported the most cases in India, also extended its lockdown until May 31.

Other states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, also extended lockdown in the states for different periods. While Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown restrictions till May 31, Karnataka government issued an order saying lockdown has been extended in the state for two days or until further notice.

A nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

Here's the entire text of the MHA order: