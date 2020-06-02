Coronavirus pandemic: MHA eases visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India

The Ministry of Home Affairs on June 2 eased visa and travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India, to include businessmen, healthcare professionals and other specialists.

As per the order of the Home Ministry, the relaxations will include foreign businessmen coming to India on a business visa (other than on B3 Visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial chartered flights.

Besides, foreign healthcare professionals, including researchers and technicians, who want to work in the Indian health sector, including laboratories and factories, will now be allowed to travel to India. But, they will have to show a letter of invitation from a registered healthcare facility / pharmaceutical company or an accredited university.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.



