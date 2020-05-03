App
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA asks states to prepare second line of defense as many cops getting infected

In a communication to all states and UTs, the MHA said the police chiefs may consider the option of 'work from home' for personnel not deployed on the frontline, and wherever feasible.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Concerned over scores of policemen getting infected by COVID-19, the Centre has suggested to states for preparing an effective second line of defence to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In a communication to all states and UTs, the MHA said the police chiefs may consider the option of 'work from home' for personnel not deployed on the frontline, and wherever feasible.

"To meet the challenge of COVID-19, and to ensure sustainment of control strategy for COVID- 19, police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID infection during the pandemic," the home ministry said.

First Published on May 3, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #India #Police

