you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA asks Kerala not to dilute restrictions during lockdown

The Kerala government had announced further easing of the restrictions, such as private movement of vehicles on an odd-even basis.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Kerala not to dilute restrictions during the nationwide lockdown, as some economic activities and services resume from April 20 in areas designated as non-hotspots.

The Kerala government had announced further easing of restrictions such as the movement of private vehicles on an odd-even basis.

In the letter, the Centre said that the decision to open restaurants and bookshops was a clear violation of the lockdown measures.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

The Centre on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus as infections inch up.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines.

"We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding, based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out," Surendran said, as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 10:53 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.