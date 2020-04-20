Coronavirus pandemic | MHA asks Kerala not to dilute restrictions during lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Kerala not to dilute restrictions during the nationwide lockdown, as some economic activities and services resume from April 20 in areas designated as non-hotspots.

The Kerala government had announced further easing of restrictions such as the movement of private vehicles on an odd-even basis.

In the letter, the Centre said that the decision to open restaurants and bookshops was a clear violation of the lockdown measures.

The Centre on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus as infections inch up.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran denied there was dilution of the lockdown guidelines.

"We have given relaxations in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. I think there is some misunderstanding, based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out," Surendran said, as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)