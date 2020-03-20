App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Metro services will be closed on March 22 in view of 'Janata Curfew': DMRC

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 asked the entire country to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi Metro services will remain closed on March 22 in view of the 'Janata Curfew', officials said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on March 19 rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

In view of the 'Janata Curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on March 20.

"The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," it said.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19 asked the entire country to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Metro Rail Corporation #Health #India #Janata Curfew #Narendra Modi

