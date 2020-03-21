Coronavirus pandemic | Meghalaya announces 24-hour shutdown on Saturday, CM says it's 'coronavirus awareness day'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a 24-hour statewide shutdown from Saturday midnight and said it will be observed as 'coronavirus awareness day'. Speaking to reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Friday, he said all public transport, commercial establishments and markets will remain shut to create awareness about the pandemic among the people of the state.

It is not to be taken as a "lockdown", he urged.

"We are calling it coronavirus awareness day and we will ensure we educate our locality and family members about various precautions such as washing hands and social distancing," he said.

"One day if we close down everything it will send a message of seriousness to everybody and at the same time people should not panic," Sangma added.

He said a lot of people are aware but are not taking enough measures in the wake of the pandemic.

Sangma urged people not to panic in view of the shutdown and asserted there is no shortage of essential commodities in the state.

"There is no need to buy additional food items or buy a large quantity of produce as the supply is very much there," he said.