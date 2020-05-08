Coronavirus pandemic | Med-tech firms suffer as hospitals await pending government payments

Medical technology firms are feeling the heat due to delay on the part of government towards payment of Rs 1,700 crore to healthcare service providers.

"The needle has not moved on that," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India, told The Hindu BusinessLine.

The private sector will find it difficult to face the impact of another "blow", Choudary said.

Hospitals also require the money for crucial requirements such as procuring personal protective equipment (PPE), creation of COVID-19 corridors, etc.

This is in turn has an effect on medical technology companies, since their revenues are have taken a hit.

"At least what has been spent should be paid," Choudary said.

Some of these payments have been pending for over five years, he added.

