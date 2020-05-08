App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Med-tech firms suffer as hospitals await pending government payments

The government reportedly owes an outstanding amount of Rs 1,700 crore to healthcare service providers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image.
Representational image.

Medical technology firms are feeling the heat due to delay on the part of government towards payment of Rs 1,700 crore to healthcare service providers.

"The needle has not moved on that," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India, told The Hindu BusinessLine.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The private sector will find it difficult to face the impact of another "blow", Choudary said.

Hospitals also require the money for crucial requirements such as procuring personal protective equipment (PPE), creation of COVID-19 corridors, etc.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

This is in turn has an effect on medical technology companies, since their revenues are have taken a hit.

"At least what has been spent should be paid," Choudary said.

Some of these payments have been pending for over five years, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:03 pm

