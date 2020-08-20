Coronavirus pandemic | Mandatory hospitalisation for COVID-19 patients aged above 50, says BMC

After noticing a massive spike in COVID-19 deaths among patients aged between 40 and 60, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised its home quarantine rules.

From now on, if any person aged above 50 years contracts the novel coronavirus disease, they will have to be moved to a COVID-care centre, reported NDTV.

Only mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patients aged below 50 years will now be allowed to be home quarantined, that too, if they do not suffer from any other chronic health issue, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The Mumbai civic body also clarified that any person with comorbidity will have to be admitted to a hospital if detected with COVID-19, irrespective of their age and symptom.

BMC officials claimed that data analysis has revealed that the COVID-19 mortality rate is very high among people aged between 50 and 60 years. They also said that 70 percent of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 deaths were patients aged above 40 years.

Although it is believed that COVID-19 patients aged above 60 years are prone to succumbing to the disease, data obtained revealed that the number of 40- to 60-year-old COVID-19 patients who died were double the number of senior citizens who died of the coronavirus disease.

So far, 7,268 persons have died of coronavirus in Mumbai and the virus has infected 1,31,542 persons in the metro city. There are 17,914 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as of August 20.