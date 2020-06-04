App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra recorded 2,933 new COVID-19 cases today, highest single-day spike and 123 deaths

The death toll in the state grew to 2,710, while the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, the health department said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793, the state health department said.

As many as 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, while 1,352 patients were discharged after recovery, it said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

With this, the death toll in the state grew to 2,710, while the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, the health department said in a statement.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

