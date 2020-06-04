Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra recorded 2,933 new COVID-19 cases today, highest single-day spike and 123 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793, the state health department said.

As many as 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, while 1,352 patients were discharged after recovery, it said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

With this, the death toll in the state grew to 2,710, while the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, the health department said in a statement.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy