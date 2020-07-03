Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to set up Mumbai-like COVID-19 task force in all districts

After the doctors’ task force set up in Mumbai successfully reduced the growth rate of coronavirus cases in one of India’s worst-affected cities, the Maharashtra government has decided to replicate the model across all 34 districts.

A Times of India report states that the task force will comprise nephrologists, gynaecologists and oncologists, who will be appointed based on recommendations of the respective district collectors. The task force will have to monitor the treatment of coronavirus patients with co-morbidities.

The directives of the coalition government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were announced by Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on July 2.

“The task force will coordinate and supervise the treatment given to COVID-19 patients and various measures, including treatment protocol adopted by the district administration to prevent the spread of the virus,”

a Free Press Journal report quoted him as saying.

The CM had already hinted at the June 20 meeting that COVID-19 task forces will be set up in all districts, stating the “task force in Mumbai turned out to be extremely useful.”

Notably, Maharashtra has conducted more than one million coronavirus tests already and one lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease completely. Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope has directed all COVID-19 facilities in the state to install CCTV cameras, so that the families of the coronavirus positive patients are able to keep track of their wellbeing.

Maharashtra’s total coronavirus tally is 1.87 lakh as of July 3 and over 8,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.