you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to create special facilities for COVID-19 treatment: Amit Deshmukh

Senior bureaucrat Vinita Singhal has been appointed as the nodal officer for the creation of these facilities, Deshmukh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh has said that facilities will be created at three hospitals in the state for treatment of coronavirus patients.

These facilities will be created by the J J Group of Hospitals, he said.

In Mumbai Mumbai, a 300-bed facility with 60-bed ICU will be set up at St George Hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients, while the G T Hospital will have 250 beds and 50-bed ICU for this purpose, the Medical Education Minister said.

In Pune, a 700-bed hospital with 100 beds for ICU will be put in place, he said.

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Amit Deshmukh #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Politics

