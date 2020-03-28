Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra tally now 160 as seven more test positive

With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160, officials said on March 28.

Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur, health department officials said.

On March 27, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

In Nagpur, both the new patients, including a girl, are close contacts of the person, who had tested positive on March 26, the district officials said.