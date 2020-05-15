Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

According to the report, partial services have already resumed in the green and orange zones of the state.
Amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Maharashtra government has suggested the Centre to allow to operate suburban train services in Mumbai for the transport of those who are extending essential services, according to a CNN News18 report.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on May 15, 2020 01:21 pm