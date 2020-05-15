Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Maharashtra government has suggested the Centre to allow to operate suburban train services in Mumbai for the transport of those who are extending essential services, according to a CNN News18 report.

According to the report, partial services have already resumed in the green and orange zones of the state.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)