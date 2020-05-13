Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,547, he said.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, 40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Health department official said.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates
A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,547, he said.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 08:35 pm