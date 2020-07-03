App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra records 6,364 new COVID-19 cases, 198 deaths

On the other hand, 3,515 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,04, 687, said an official release.

PTI

The coronavirus case count in Maharashtra rose to 1,92,990 on Friday with addition of 6,364 new patients, a fresh single-day high, the state health department said.

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 fatalities being reported.

On the other hand, 3,515 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,04, 687, said an official release.

So far 10,49,277 people have been tested in the state while there are 79,927 active cases.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 08:55 pm

